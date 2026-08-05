Veteran Actor Pradeep Rawat Passes Away at 74

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known to Telugu audiences for his iconic role as Bikshu Yadav in the blockbuster film Sye, has passed away at the age of 74. The actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai, leaving the Indian film industry in mourning.

Pradeep Rawat enjoyed a remarkable career spanning several decades and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. He first gained recognition on television by portraying Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat before making a successful transition to films.

In Telugu cinema, Rawat made a memorable debut with Sye, where his powerful performance as Bikshu Yadav earned him widespread acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Villain. He later appeared in several hit films including Chatrapathi, Stalin, Desamuduru, Lakshmi, Bhadra, Ragada, Baadshah, Sarainodu, 1: Nenokkadine, Rajanna and Nayak.

Apart from Telugu films, he also featured in popular Hindi movies such as Lagaan, Sarfarosh and Ghajini, earning a reputation as one of Indian cinema's most dependable actors for villain and character roles.

Pradeep Rawat's passing marks the end of an illustrious career that inspired generations of actors. Fans, colleagues and members of the film fraternity have been paying tribute to the veteran actor, remembering him for his unforgettable performances and commanding screen presence.