Bharat Bhagya Vidhata OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut is balancing her political career with films, and one of her latest projects, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, is now heading to OTT after a limited run in theatres. The makers have officially announced that the film will premiere on ZEE5 on August 14, 2026.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role while she also serves as one of the producers. The emotional drama is inspired by the real-life bravery displayed during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The story follows Geetha Madhav, a courageous nurse played by Kangana, who risks her own life to protect patients trapped inside a hospital during the attacks. Inspired by the real-life account of a nurse who reportedly helped save several pregnant women at Mumbai's Cama Hospital, the film highlights extraordinary courage shown by healthcare workers in one of India's darkest moments.

Released in theatres on June 12, 2026, the movie failed to attract significant audiences at the box office. However, its arrival on OTT is expected to give it a fresh opportunity to reach viewers who missed it on the big screen.

The film focuses on the tense atmosphere inside the hospital during the terror attack, showcasing the determination of nurses and medical staff who worked tirelessly to safeguard patients despite the danger surrounding them. The emotional narrative places human courage and sacrifice at the heart of the story.

Meanwhile, OTT platforms continue to add several new titles this week. Telugu viewers can also stream films and series such as Lenin, O Sukumari, MRP, Hridayam Murali, Vanda Devullu, Dark Secrets, Vadhandhi 2, Operation Safed Sagar, Uyir, and Main Wapas Aaunga across various streaming platforms.

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