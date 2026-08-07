Varun Tej Opens Up About His Marriage With Lavanya Tripathi

Actor Varun Tej has shared heartfelt details about his relationship and marriage with actress Lavanya Tripathi, revealing what made him decide she was the perfect life partner. Speaking on a recent podcast, the actor reflected on their journey from friendship to marriage and the qualities he admires most in his wife.

Marriage Was Never About Age, Says Varun Tej

Varun Tej said he never believed in getting married simply because it was the "right age." Instead, he always wanted to wait until he found someone with whom he shared a genuine connection and compatibility.

According to the actor, he found those qualities in Lavanya Tripathi, which made him confident about taking the next step in life.

"I never wanted to get married just because it was time. I wanted to marry only when I met the right person who truly matched my personality, and I found that in Lavanya," Varun Tej shared.

Opposite Personalities That Complement Each Other

Varun revealed that he and Lavanya have very different personalities, but believes that is one of the biggest strengths of their relationship.

He described himself as a reserved person, while calling Lavanya cheerful, outgoing, and someone who easily connects with people. Her sense of humor and positive attitude immediately caught his attention when they first met.

He added that as they spent more time together, he discovered more qualities that made him admire her even more.

Seven Years of Understanding Before Marriage

The actor revealed that they spent nearly seven years getting to know each other before tying the knot. During that time, they travelled together on several occasions, which helped them understand each other's personalities better.

Varun said those experiences convinced him that Lavanya was someone he could build a life with.

The Quality He Admires the Most

Apart from her friendly nature, Varun said the one quality he values the most is the respect Lavanya shows everyone.

He explained that she treats every person equally, regardless of their social status or financial background. According to him, her upbringing, family values, and humble attitude played a major role in strengthening their relationship.

The actor's candid comments about his marriage have quickly gone viral on social media, with fans appreciating the couple's bond and the sincerity of his words.

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