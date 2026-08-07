ITR Filing Deadline: Who Must File Income Tax Returns by August 31?

The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) is approaching for a specific group of taxpayers. While most salaried individuals had to submit their returns by July 31, 2026, taxpayers with business or professional income who are not required to undergo a tax audit have time until August 31, 2026 to file their returns.

The August 31 deadline mainly applies to freelancers, self-employed professionals, consultants, doctors, lawyers, architects, and business owners whose accounts do not require an audit. Filing the return on time helps taxpayers avoid penalties and ensures smooth processing of refunds and other tax-related benefits.

Tax experts advise eligible taxpayers not to wait until the last minute. Before filing, they should verify details such as PAN, Aadhaar, bank account information, Form 26AS, AIS (Annual Information Statement), and TDS records to avoid errors or delays.

Those who miss the applicable deadline may have to file a belated return, which could attract a late filing fee and interest, depending on their tax liability. Filing within the due date also helps avoid unnecessary complications and keeps taxpayers compliant with income tax rules.

If you fall under the category of professionals or business taxpayers without audit requirements, make sure to complete your ITR filing before August 31, 2026, to avoid penalties and ensure a hassle-free tax filing experience.