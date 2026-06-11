ITR Filing 2026: Documents You Need Before Filing Your Tax Return

The income tax return (ITR) filing season for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) is underway, and taxpayers are advised to keep all necessary documents ready before starting the filing process. Having the right documents helps avoid errors, claim eligible deductions, and ensure faster processing of refunds.

One of the most important documents for salaried employees is Form 16, which contains details of salary income and tax deducted at source (TDS) by the employer. Taxpayers should also download Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) from the Income Tax portal to verify tax credits and financial transactions reported during the year.

Apart from these, bank statements, salary slips, and interest certificates from banks and post offices should be kept ready. These documents help in accurately reporting income from savings accounts, fixed deposits, and other sources.

Those planning to claim deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, or other provisions should keep investment proofs, insurance premium receipts, PPF statements, ELSS investment details, and NPS contribution records. Home loan borrowers should also collect interest and principal repayment certificates from their lenders.

Investors who earned income from stocks, mutual funds, or property transactions should keep capital gains statements and transaction records ready. Similarly, individuals earning rental income, freelance income, or business income should maintain supporting documents and account records.

Experts also advise taxpayers to carefully match details in Form 16, Form 26AS, and AIS before filing. Any mismatch could lead to notices, delays in refunds, or additional tax demands from the Income Tax Department.

Quick Checklist for ITR Filing

PAN Card and Aadhaar Card

Form 16

Form 26AS

Annual Information Statement (AIS)

Bank Statements

Salary Slips

Interest Certificates

Investment Proofs (80C, 80D, etc.)

Home Loan Interest Certificate

Rent Receipts (if applicable)

Capital Gains Statements

Business or Freelance Income Records

Rental Income Documents

Details of Other Income Sources

Keeping these documents ready before filing can make the ITR process smoother, reduce mistakes, and help taxpayers complete their returns without last-minute stress.