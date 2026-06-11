Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Non-Cooperation Caused Huge Loss to Police Complaint: Director Sanjeev Megoti

The upcoming entertainer ‘Police Complaint’, a unique blend of horror, action, thriller, comedy, and romance, is all set for a worldwide release in Telugu and Kannada on June 12. Produced by Balakrishna Maharana under the MSK Pramida Sri Films banner and directed by Creative Director Sanjeev Megoti, the film’s grand pre-release event was held at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, director Sanjeev Megoti made some sensational remarks regarding actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, alleging that her lack of cooperation during the film’s promotional campaign caused significant damage to the project.

“This is the 11th film in my directorial career. I am grateful to the producers who trusted my story and vision. We completed the film in just 45 days with the participation of 52 senior artists. The story revolves around a unique concept called ‘Chain Reaction of Karma.’ Along with horror-thriller elements, we have blended action and emotion in equal measure.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played a crucial role in the film, and it is one of the most memorable characters of her career. We extended every possible support for her convenience. However, she was not properly available even for dubbing, which created difficulties for us. As per the agreement, she was expected to participate in promotional activities, but she did not respond. We requested her to spare just one hour for promotions, but she did not attend. It is painful when someone behaves this way after accepting remuneration. This has caused a huge loss to our film. Just like our movie’s concept, ‘Chain Reaction of Karma,’ karma does not spare anyone,” he said.

Actor Krishna Sai, who plays a key role in the film, said:

“I consider it a blessing to have acted in a special song dedicated to Superstar Krishna. The song was magnificently shot at Film City. It is disappointing that major actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Naveen Chandra did not participate in the promotions. Even though agreements were in place, they did not cooperate. Director Sanjeev Megoti has made an excellent film, and I strongly believe it will emerge as a major success in the industry.”

Balaji Sharma, personal PRO of Superstar Krishna, who attended the event, said:

“Krishna Sai has been a devoted fan of Superstar Krishna since childhood. The special tribute song featured in this film beautifully reminds audiences of Krishna garu. Every fan will experience a sense of nostalgia while watching it. I am confident that Krishna’s fans will wholeheartedly support the film when it releases on June 12.”

Actress Baby Tanushree said:

“It is a pleasure to have worked with Krishna Sai sir in this film. Director Sanjeev Megoti sir supported me throughout the project.”

Actress Krithi Verma stated:

“I thank director Sanjeev Megoti garu for giving me this opportunity and Krishna Sai garu for his support. I believe this film will be a major boost to my career. I request audiences to support and encourage our movie.”

The trailer and songs of ‘Police Complaint’ have already attracted attention from audiences. The film’s intriguing storyline, centered around the ‘Chain Reaction of Karma’ concept, has generated considerable curiosity among movie lovers. It remains to be seen how strongly the film connects with audiences upon its release on June 12.