ITR Filing Deadline: Is Your Last Date July 31 or August 31?

The Income Tax Department has fixed different deadlines based on the type of taxpayer and the ITR form being filed. Knowing your correct due date is important to avoid late filing fees and penalties.

For salaried employees, pensioners, and individuals who file ITR-1 or ITR-2, the last date to submit the Income Tax Return is July 31, 2026. This deadline is applicable to taxpayers who do not have income from business or profession.

However, self-employed professionals, freelancers, consultants, proprietors, partners, and taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 (who are not required to get their accounts audited) can file their returns until August 31, 2026.

Experts advise taxpayers not to wait until the final day. Filing early helps avoid website traffic, technical glitches, and last-minute mistakes. Before submitting the return, taxpayers should verify their income details, check Form 26AS and AIS, choose the correct ITR form, and complete the e-verification process after filing.

If you are unsure about your ITR filing deadline, it is advisable to check the applicable due date in advance so that you can file your return on time and avoid any unnecessary penalties.