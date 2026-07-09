BSNL Launches Satellite Phone in India: Complete details!

State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a high-end satellite phone in India to provide reliable communication in places where regular mobile networks do not work. Designed for remote and emergency situations, the device comes with a price tag of ₹1,34,166 (including taxes).

Unlike standard smartphones, this satellite phone connects directly to satellites instead of relying on mobile towers, making it useful in isolated regions and during disasters.

Why Is the BSNL Satellite Phone So Expensive?

The high price may surprise many users, but this is not a regular mobile phone meant for everyday use. The handset is specially built for mission-critical communication.

Since it communicates directly with satellites, it can continue providing voice connectivity even in locations where cellular networks are completely unavailable. This makes it a valuable device for emergency operations and remote field work.

Key Features of the BSNL Satellite Phone

BSNL has launched the device in partnership with global satellite communication provider Inmarsat. Some of its major features include:

Direct satellite connectivity without depending on mobile towers.

Voice calling from remote and inaccessible locations.

Rugged design built to withstand harsh weather and challenging environments.

Dedicated SOS emergency button for critical situations.

Long-lasting battery suitable for areas with limited or no electricity.

Who Can Use This Satellite Phone?

The satellite phone is mainly designed for professionals and organizations working in difficult environments rather than regular consumers.

It can be useful for:

Defence forces

Border security personnel

Navy and maritime operations

Disaster response agencies

Mining companies

Remote industrial projects

Adventure travelers

Mountaineers and expedition teams

How to Buy the BSNL Satellite Phone?

The handset is not available through regular mobile stores or online shopping websites.

Interested buyers must contact their nearest BSNL headquarters and provide complete details about the intended purpose of purchasing the device. Since satellite communication equipment is subject to national security regulations, the phone will only be sold after meeting BSNL's eligibility requirements and receiving the necessary approvals.

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