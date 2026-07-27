Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 68

Assam continues to recover from one of its worst flood spells this monsoon, with lakhs of residents still struggling despite gradual improvements in the overall situation. Although floodwaters have started receding in many regions, thousands of families remain displaced as relief and rehabilitation efforts continue across the state.

According to the latest official update, more than 5.24 lakh people living in 763 villages are still affected by the floods. While the number of flood-hit districts has reduced to nine, authorities say the recovery process is far from over.

The flood-related death toll has now reached 68 after two additional fatalities were reported from Charaideo district. Officials also noted that the Dhansiri (South) River at Numaligarh remains above the danger mark, even as water levels in most other rivers continue to decline.

The floods have also caused extensive damage to agriculture, with nearly 48,742 hectares of farmland still submerged under water, raising concerns about crop losses and the livelihoods of farming communities.

Relief Operations Continue Across Assam

The Assam government has intensified relief and rehabilitation work in the affected districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said ministers have been assigned to oversee recovery efforts and ensure assistance reaches the worst-affected regions, including Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat.

Authorities are also working to restore essential public services. Electricity, which had been suspended in several flood-hit locations as a safety measure, is now being restored in phases after technical inspections.

Teams from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) are inspecting electrical infrastructure before reconnecting power in districts such as Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dhubri, and Bongaigaon, with safety remaining the top priority.

Rescue Teams and Central Support

Rescue and relief operations are continuing with the support of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). A high-level central team has also reached Assam to assess the flood damage, interact with affected families, and review ongoing rehabilitation measures.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the flood situation as extremely serious, stating that both the Central and State governments are working together to provide relief and speed up recovery efforts.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been closely monitoring the situation and has remained in regular contact with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma since the floods began.

Videos Highlight Ground Reality

Even as water levels continue to fall, videos shared on social media have revealed the scale of destruction left behind by the floods. The footage shows damaged homes, submerged roads, stranded communities, and the challenges people continue to face while trying to rebuild their lives.

Adding to the relief efforts, renowned singer Papon, who belongs to Assam, has appealed to people across India and overseas to support flood-affected families through donations and humanitarian assistance.

With recovery expected to take several more weeks, authorities remain focused on restoring normal life and providing aid to those who continue to suffer from the devastating impact of the floods.

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