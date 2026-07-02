Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Rain Alert Till July 8

People in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can expect widespread rainfall over the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. According to the weather department, the system is likely to develop on July 3 near the Odisha-West Bengal coast and could bring heavy rain to both Telugu states until July 8.

Officials said the weather system is expected to move gradually towards Rajasthan, while its influence will increase rainfall activity across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The southwest monsoon is also expected to become more active during this period.

Heavy Rainfall Expected From July 4

The weather department has warned that rainfall intensity will increase from July 4, with heavy showers likely in several districts. Rain is expected to spread to many parts of both states from July 5, bringing relief from the recent hot and humid weather.

Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast cloudy skies and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on July 2 in districts including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and the Polavaram region. Other districts may also receive light rain at isolated places.

From July 4, rainfall is expected to become more widespread, with heavy showers likely in several parts of the state.

Telangana Rain Alert

In Telangana, heavy rainfall is likely to affect northern and eastern districts such as Adilabad, Mancherial, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Hyderabad and nearby districts.

Residents are advised to be cautious while travelling, especially during heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Safety Advisory

Authorities have urged people to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning strikes. Farmers, who have been waiting for good monsoon rains, are expected to benefit from the widespread showers forecast between July 4 and July 8.

Officials have advised the public to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions as the low-pressure system develops.

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