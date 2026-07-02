Super Subbu OTT Release: When and where to watch online?

Netflix is all set to launch its first Telugu original web series, Super Subbu, today, July 2. Directed by Mallik Ram, the comedy-drama stars Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, and Murli Sharma in lead roles. The series has created good interest among Telugu audiences ahead of its digital debut.

Many fans expected Super Subbu to begin streaming at 12:00 AM, following the usual OTT release schedule. However, Netflix has confirmed that the series will be available from 12:30 PM on July 2, making viewers wait a little longer for its release.

The story is set in the fictional village of Maakipur. It follows the life of a young man who unexpectedly becomes a sex education officer. His unusual job leads to several funny situations, emotional moments, and life-changing experiences. With its unique storyline and light-hearted entertainment, the series hopes to connect with a wide audience.

Apart from the lead actors, Super Subbu features a talented supporting cast including Brahmanandam, Maanasa Choudhary, Getup Srinu, Jeevan, Sampoornesh Babu, and Hyper Aadi. Their performances are expected to add more humor and entertainment to the show.

The series is produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati under the Chilaka Productions banner. As Netflix's first Telugu original series, Super Subbu is expected to mark an important milestone for Telugu content on the streaming platform.

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