Nagabandham First Review Before Release

The upcoming mythological mystery thriller Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure has been creating a lot of buzz among movie lovers. Produced by Abhishek Pictures and NIK Studios, the film is directed by producer Abhishek Nama and is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 3.

The movie stars Vikranth Karna in the lead role, along with Nabha Natesh, Aishwarya Menon, and Daksha Nagarkar. The supporting cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Ramachandra Raju, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sharanya, making it one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent Telugu cinema.

Made on an estimated budget of around ₹100 crore, Nagabandham is based on ancient Indian mythology, hidden mysteries, and sacred temples. The story revolves around legendary serpent guardians protecting famous temples, including the ancient Vishnu temples in the Himalayas and the Anantha Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The film follows the journey of an ordinary young man who takes on powerful evil forces trying to capture these sacred places. It also explores the divine power hidden behind the mysterious "Nagabandham."

Ahead of its theatrical release, the film has successfully completed its censor formalities. After reviewing the movie and a few minor changes made by the makers, the censor board awarded Nagabandham a UA16+ certificate. This means viewers aged 16 and above can watch the film without restrictions, while younger audiences are advised to watch it with parental guidance.

One of the biggest talking points is the film's runtime. According to the censor certificate, Nagabandham has a total runtime of 3 hours and 5 minutes (185 minutes). The makers have retained the lengthy duration to accommodate the film's detailed story, large-scale visual effects, and grand song sequences. It has now become one of the longest Telugu films to release in recent times.

Reports from those who watched the film during the censor process suggest that the visuals and overall presentation are impressive. The performances of Vikranth Karna and Nabha Natesh have reportedly received positive feedback. The songs choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and the high-quality VFX are also expected to be major highlights, offering audiences a grand cinematic experience when the film arrives in theatres on July 3.

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