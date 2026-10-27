Godzilla Minus Zero India Release May Be Delayed, Reports Say

The much-discussed box office competition between Ramayana and Godzilla Minus Zero in India may not happen as expected. According to recent reports, the Indian release of the Japanese monster film could be delayed because of limited IMAX screen availability.

Godzilla Minus Zero was earlier expected to arrive in Indian theatres on November 6, just one day after the planned November 5 release of Ramayana. However, reports now suggest that the release schedule could change. The makers have not officially confirmed any postponement.

Ramayana Could Benefit From the IMAX Release Change

If Godzilla Minus Zero is postponed in India, it could give Ramayana a better opportunity to attract audiences during its opening weekend.

Both movies are expected to rely on premium large-format screenings to deliver their visual effects and cinematic experience. Since IMAX screens are limited, deciding how to distribute shows between major releases can become an important factor at the box office.

With strong expectations surrounding Ramayana, cinema operators may choose to allocate more premium-format shows to the Indian epic. A delay in the Japanese film's release could further reduce competition for these screens.

More IMAX shows could help Ramayana reach a larger audience during its opening days. However, the actual impact will depend on the final release schedules and the decisions made by theatre operators.

Why IMAX Screens Matter for Both Films

IMAX screenings are an important part of the theatrical plans for films that feature large-scale visuals and advanced filmmaking techniques.

When two highly anticipated movies arrive close together, they may compete for the same premium screens. This can create challenges for exhibitors, particularly when audience demand is expected to be high.

A possible delay for Godzilla Minus Zero could make screen allocation easier in India. Until an official announcement is made, however, the film's reported postponement should be treated as speculation.

Ramayana: Cast, Director and Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Indian film projects. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita, and Yash appears as Ravana.

The film is expected to draw considerable attention because of its scale, star cast and mythological story. Its planned November 5 release has also brought its potential competition with Godzilla Minus Zero into focus.

If the Japanese film moves to a later date in India, Ramayana could have a clearer run in the IMAX format during its opening weekend.

Official Announcement Awaited

The possibility of an IMAX release clash between Ramayana and Godzilla Minus Zero has attracted interest among movie fans. A change in the Japanese film's Indian release schedule could benefit Ramayana, especially in the premium-screening segment.

For now, audiences will have to wait for official confirmation about the release date of Godzilla Minus Zero in India. The final schedule will determine whether the two films compete for IMAX screens in November.