Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1 Set for an Early Release?

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited Ramayana Part 1 may arrive in theatres earlier than planned. The film was earlier scheduled for release in November, but reports suggest that the makers are considering moving the release date forward.

According to the latest buzz, Ramayana Part 1 could release on November 5 or November 6. The film was earlier expected to release around November 8 in India. However, the makers are reportedly considering an earlier release to avoid the Diwali festivities affecting theatre footfalls.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is being made in two parts and is one of the most anticipated Indian films.

The makers are also planning an extensive promotional campaign. The team has been focusing on social media creators and digital influencers to connect with younger audiences.

An official confirmation on the final release date is awaited.