Toxic: Here’s How Yash Responded to the Film’s Negative Reviews

Yash’s Toxic received mixed reactions and negative reviews after its theatrical release. The film had created huge expectations before its release, but the response from audiences and critics was not as expected.

Now, actor Jaidev Mohan, who worked as the dubbing supervisor for Toxic, has revealed how Yash reacted to the criticism.

According to Jaidev, Yash called him after the film received negative reviews on the first day. Yash reportedly remained calm during the conversation and said there was no need to worry too much about the reviews.

Yash reportedly told Jaidev that the film should now be left to the audience. He said viewers would support the movie if they liked it and that their decision should be respected. He also said that there was still more work to do.

However, Jaidev said he could sense some disappointment in Yash’s voice. He added that receiving negative reviews on the first day can affect the entire team, especially after putting in a lot of effort into the film.

Despite the criticism, Yash is reportedly accepting the audience’s response and focusing on his future work. Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in the lead role.