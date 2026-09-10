Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Duo: Check Design, Features and Price

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with its first foldable iPhone, called iPhone Duo. The device was unveiled at Apple’s September 9 event and brings a completely new design to the iPhone lineup.

iPhone Duo Design and Display

The iPhone Duo comes with a book-style folding design. When opened, it features a 7.6-inch inner display, while the outer screen measures 5.4 inches. Apple says the foldable phone has its largest iPhone display yet and is designed for multitasking, gaming and watching content.

The phone has a titanium frame and hinge cover and is designed to be thin and portable. Apple has also worked on the display and hinge to provide a smoother foldable experience.

Camera and Performance

The iPhone Duo comes with a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system. It is powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, which is also used in the iPhone 18 Pro series. The phone also features a dual-battery system and supports MagSafe wireless charging.

The foldable runs on iOS 27, which has been redesigned to work with the larger foldable screen and offer improved multitasking features.

iPhone Duo Price and Sale Date

In India, the iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB model. It is also available in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options, with prices going up to Rs 4,49,900. The phone comes in Star White and Night Sky colours.

Pre-orders in India will begin on October 16, while the phone will go on sale from October 23, 2026.

With its foldable design, large display and powerful hardware, the iPhone Duo marks a major new step for Apple in the premium smartphone market.