iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Price in India: Pre-Orders and Sale Date Revealed

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its Surprise and Shine event. The new Pro models come with several hardware upgrades, including the A20 Pro chipset and Apple’s new C2 modem.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India for the 256GB variant. The phone is available in four storage options.

256GB – Rs 1,64,900

– Rs 1,64,900 512GB – Rs 1,89,900

– Rs 1,89,900 1TB – Rs 2,39,900

– Rs 2,39,900 2TB – Rs 3,14,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. It is also available in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options.

256GB – Rs 1,79,900

– Rs 1,79,900 512GB – Rs 2,04,900

– Rs 2,04,900 1TB – Rs 2,54,900

– Rs 2,54,900 2TB – Rs 3,29,900

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Features

Both models are powered by the new A20 Pro chipset and feature Apple’s in-house C2 modem. The iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max gets a larger 6.9-inch screen.

Apple has also introduced a new 48MP Fusion Main camera with physical variable aperture. The feature is designed to provide better control over depth of field and improve low-light photography.

The iPhone 18 Pro is claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life, while the Pro Max can provide up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Pre-Orders and Sale Date

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available for pre-order from September 12, with sales starting September 18.

The new Pro models are available in Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy colour options.