Toxic OTT Rights: Yash Film Gets Just Rs 30 Crore Offer After Box Office Crash?

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is reportedly facing another setback after its disappointing box office performance. The film, which was expected to be a major blockbuster, has now reportedly received an OTT offer of only around Rs 30 crore for its post-theatrical streaming rights.

Makers Expected Over Rs 200 Crore

According to reports, the makers of Toxic had earlier received an offer of around Rs 150 crore from a leading streaming platform before the film's release. However, the team reportedly wanted more than Rs 200 crore, expecting the movie to perform strongly at the box office.

The makers were reportedly confident that Yash’s popularity and the film’s theatrical business would help increase the value of its digital rights.

OTT Offer Drops After Box Office Performance

However, Toxic did not maintain the expected momentum after its opening. Reports now claim that OTT platforms have reduced their offers considerably, with bids reportedly falling to around Rs 30 crore for the film’s digital rights across languages. Zee5 is reportedly among the platforms that has shown interest.

New OTT Version Reportedly Being Considered

With the OTT deal yet to be finalised, the makers are reportedly considering a new edit of the film specifically for streaming platforms. The idea is said to be aimed at improving the film’s digital appeal and securing a better deal.

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Yash in the lead role along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was released in theatres on August 26, 2026. As of now, the reported Rs 30 crore OTT offer has not been officially confirmed by the makers.