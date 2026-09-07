Telangana CEO C. Sudharsan Reddy Reviews SIR 2026 Progress: Directs Strict Delivery of Notices and Zero Errors

In-Person Notice Delivery: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must deliver notices directly to electors, taking assistance from Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in urban areas to trace addresses.

Special Outreach for PwDs & Elderly: Officials will visit the residences of senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) who are unable to attend hearing centers.

Zero-Tolerance for Data Errors: EROs and AEROs will be held directly responsible for any errors committed by computer operators under their supervision during document uploads.

Political Party Involvement: Lists of un-mapping and anomalies cases will be shared with political parties, encouraging active participation from BLAs during the claims and objections period.

Operational Help Desks: Help desks at both ERO and DEO levels have been activated to assist electors throughout the revision process.