Telangana CEO C. Sudharsan Reddy Reviews SIR 2026 Progress: Directs Strict Delivery of Notices and Zero Errors
In-Person Notice Delivery: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must deliver notices directly to electors, taking assistance from Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in urban areas to trace addresses.
Special Outreach for PwDs & Elderly: Officials will visit the residences of senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) who are unable to attend hearing centers.
Zero-Tolerance for Data Errors: EROs and AEROs will be held directly responsible for any errors committed by computer operators under their supervision during document uploads.
Political Party Involvement: Lists of un-mapping and anomalies cases will be shared with political parties, encouraging active participation from BLAs during the claims and objections period.
Operational Help Desks: Help desks at both ERO and DEO levels have been activated to assist electors throughout the revision process.
With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 underway, Telangana’s election machinery is stepping up efforts to ensure an error-free voter list. During a video conference on September 7, 2026, CEO C. Sudharsan Reddy, along with Additional CEO Dr. Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, IAS, and Deputy CEO Shri G.S. Chary, issued strict guidelines to the GHMC Commissioner & DEO Hyderabad, alongside all District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).
The Chief Electoral Officer emphasized that notice delivery must be direct and transparent, instructing BLOs to collaborate with local BLAs to navigate complex urban address locations. To clear backlogs efficiently, districts were urged to utilize additional system logins. Highlighting the need for strict compliance with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, the CEO warned that EROs and AEROs will be held accountable for any mistakes made by operators during document uploads. To make the process inclusive, officers were specifically directed to conduct home visits for elderly electors and PwDs who cannot visit hearing centers, ensuring no eligible voter is left behind.