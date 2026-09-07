ECI Revises Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Timeline in Telangana; Final Electoral Roll Extended to November 9
Extended Claims Window: Citizens now have until October 7, 2026, to file claims and objections regarding the draft electoral roll.
Disposal Extension: Election authorities will dispose of claims, objections, and complete the notice phase by November 5, 2026.
Final Roll Out: The final publication of the updated electoral roll in Telangana is now set for November 9, 2026.
In a major update for electors across Telangana, the Election Commission of India has extended the timeframe for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Under the modified timeline, the window for submitting claims and objections—originally set to conclude on September 16—has been pushed to October 7, 2026. The extension provides voters and political representatives extra time to submit details, rectify errors, or resolve un-mapped and anomaly cases.
Similarly, the timeline for disposing of claims and objections, along with the processing of notices, has been extended from mid-October to November 5, 2026. Consequently, the final voter list publication date has been shifted from October 19 to November 9, 2026, ensuring electoral registration officers and field staff have adequate time to carry out door-to-door checks and maintain full accuracy.