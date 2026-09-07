Box Office Blast: 'Mirzapur': The Movie' Inches Closer to ₹100 Crore Club in India Crosses ₹130 Crore Worldwide

Massive Sunday Jump: Earned an impressive ₹36 crore net in India on its third day (Sunday).

Closing in on ₹100 Crore: Domestic net collection stands at approximately ₹93.75 crore, requiring under ₹6 crore to cross the ₹100 crore milestone.

Overseas Success: Has generated nearly ₹20 crore from foreign markets over the opening weekend.

Global Box Office Surge: Total worldwide gross collections reached around ₹132.35 crore in just 3 days.