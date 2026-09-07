Box Office Blast: 'Mirzapur': The Movie' Inches Closer to ₹100 Crore Club in India Crosses ₹130 Crore Worldwide
Massive Sunday Jump: Earned an impressive ₹36 crore net in India on its third day (Sunday).
Closing in on ₹100 Crore: Domestic net collection stands at approximately ₹93.75 crore, requiring under ₹6 crore to cross the ₹100 crore milestone.
Overseas Success: Has generated nearly ₹20 crore from foreign markets over the opening weekend.
Global Box Office Surge: Total worldwide gross collections reached around ₹132.35 crore in just 3 days.
Driven by huge popularity from its web series days, Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Ravi Kishan, is dominating the box office. The crime thriller witnessed a massive surge on Sunday, taking its 3-day total remarkably close to the ₹100 crore mark domestically.
Building on the massive franchise fandom of the hit OTT web series, Mirzapur: The Movie returned to the big screen with an all-new theatrical storyline. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and featuring stellar performances by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Ravi Kishan, the film opened to strong theatrical demand. After a stellar ₹25.75 crore opening on Friday, the film grew to ₹32 crore on Saturday and peaked at ₹36 crore on Sunday. With explosive domestic runs and robust overseas interest, the crime saga is pacing toward major box office milestones worldwide.