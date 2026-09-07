Prominent YouTuber Arrested at Shamshabad Airport Over Multi-Lakh Fraud
Airport Apprehension: Police and immigration officials detained popular YouTuber Nandana at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, following a lookout notice.
Fake UK Job Promises: Nandana and her husband, Madhukar, allegedly collected massive sums of money from unemployed youth by promising permanent UK jobs and high salaries.
Handed Over to Local Police: Following her detention at the airport, RGIA police handed Nandana over to the Ibrahimpatnam police for further investigation.
Husband's Role Under Scrutiny: Law enforcement is actively probing the involvement of her husband, Madhukar, as legal proceedings move forward.
In a major breakthrough in the high-profile UK job fraud case, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police detained popular YouTuber Nandana at Shamshabad on charges of duping job aspirants of massive sums of money.
Duping Aspirants with Fake UK Promises
According to police sources, Nandana and her husband, Madhukar, lured several job seekers by promising them high-paying, permanent employment opportunities in London. Believing their claims, numerous victims handed over huge amounts of money. However, after collecting the funds, the couple went into hiding, prompting victims to file police complaints detailing the scam.
Lookout Notice Leads to Airport Interception
Following multiple complaints, police registered cases against the couple and issued a lookout notice to prevent them from fleeing. On spotting her movement at Shamshabad Airport, alert immigration authorities and police acted swiftly to take Nandana into custody.
Handed Over to Ibrahimpatnam Police
After her initial detention at RGIA, police transferred Nandana to the Ibrahimpatnam police station for detailed interrogation and further legal action. Investigators are also probing the role of her husband, Madhukar, to uncover the full scope of the multi-lakh financial fraud.