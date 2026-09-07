Prominent YouTuber Arrested at Shamshabad Airport Over Multi-Lakh Fraud

Airport Apprehension: Police and immigration officials detained popular YouTuber Nandana at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, following a lookout notice.

Fake UK Job Promises: Nandana and her husband, Madhukar, allegedly collected massive sums of money from unemployed youth by promising permanent UK jobs and high salaries.

Handed Over to Local Police: Following her detention at the airport, RGIA police handed Nandana over to the Ibrahimpatnam police for further investigation.

Husband's Role Under Scrutiny: Law enforcement is actively probing the involvement of her husband, Madhukar, as legal proceedings move forward.