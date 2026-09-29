Raashi Khanna Confirms Ram’s Role in Rajinikanth’s Dharman 

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dharman, even as fans await the release of Jailer 2. The latest update from the sets has now confirmed the presence of Telugu actor Ram in the film.

The shooting of Dharman is currently taking place in Mysuru. Actress Raashi Khanna, who is part of the project, recently shared a picture from the shoot that appears to put an end to the earlier reports about Ram joining the cast.

Raashi Khanna Shares Picture With Rajinikanth and Ram

There had been reports for some time that Ram would be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Dharman. However, the makers had not officially revealed his involvement.

Raashi Khanna has now seemingly confirmed the news by sharing a picture featuring herself with Rajinikanth and Ram. The actress also shared glimpses of her time in Mysuru, including a picture of a local dosa, while talking about her shooting experience.

The picture quickly caught the attention of fans, as it provided the first clear indication that Ram is indeed part of the project.

Raashi to Play Rajinikanth’s Daughter?

According to reports, Raashi Khanna will portray Rajinikanth’s daughter in the movie. Ram is said to play a character connected to her, with his role reportedly having shades of negativity.

The film is expected to explore the relationship between the characters while giving Ram a different kind of role compared to his previous appearances.

Ashwath Marimuthi Directs the Film

Dharman is being directed by Ashwath Marimuthi, who previously made the Tamil film Dragon. The project has generated interest because of the combination of Rajinikanth, Ram and Raashi Khanna.

The makers are reportedly working towards a release during the upcoming Sankranti season. More details about the characters and storyline are expected to be revealed as the film progresses.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has Jailer 2 lined up for release, adding to the excitement around his upcoming projects.

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