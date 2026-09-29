The Paradise Box Office: Nani’s Film Gets Strong Monday Hold

Nani and director Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise has maintained a steady run at the box office after completing five days in theatres. The film managed to stay on course through its first Monday, recording encouraging numbers despite receiving a mixed response from audiences.

According to trade estimates, the film collected around ₹10 crore gross on Monday, taking its worldwide total close to the ₹165 crore mark.

The Paradise Shows Good Hold on Monday

The Monday performance has emerged as an important indicator for the film, especially after its opening weekend received mixed word of mouth. Despite that, The Paradise continued to attract audiences on its first working day.

The film’s ticket sales have also remained healthy. More than 1.13 lakh tickets were reportedly sold through BookMyShow and District combined over the previous 24 hours, suggesting that audience interest has not dropped significantly after the weekend.

The steady Monday numbers have helped the film clear its first major weekday test. The coming days will now determine whether it can sustain the same pace and strengthen its overall box-office run.

Strong Cast Adds to the Film

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks another collaboration between the filmmaker and Nani. Kayadu Lohar is the female lead, while veteran actor Mohan Babu appears in a key antagonist role.

Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu are also part of the ensemble cast. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

With the film now entering its first full week, the box office trend over the next few days will be closely watched to see whether The Paradise can maintain its momentum.

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