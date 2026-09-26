Venu Swamy Reacts to Nani’s The Paradise

Venu Swamy is usually known for his comments about the horoscopes of film personalities and political leaders. However, he has now spoken about a movie, attracting attention on social media.

Venu Swamy recently shared his thoughts on Nani’s The Paradise, which has received a mixed response from audiences. He revealed that a particular element in the film was the main reason he decided to watch it in theatres.

According to Venu Swamy, he became interested in The Paradise after learning that the film features references connected to Dhumavati, one of the ten Mahavidyas in Hindu tradition.

Venu Swamy Talks About Dhumavati Scene

Venu Swamy specifically mentioned an action sequence from The Paradise that features imagery associated with Dhumavati. He said the scene also includes a crow, along with sounds resembling the chanting of mantras in the background.

He said using a subject connected to Dhumavati in a mainstream film is not an ordinary choice and suggested that it required considerable confidence from the filmmakers.

Venu Swamy also spoke about his views on the use of spiritual elements such as mantras and invocation in films. He said such subjects should be handled with an understanding of their background and significance.

He particularly stressed that filmmakers should be aware of the traditional importance of Dhumavati when bringing such references to the screen.

His comments about The Paradise and the Dhumavati-related sequence have now attracted attention among movie fans and social media users.