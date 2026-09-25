Nani’s The Paradise: What Is the Film’s Performance in Non-Telugu Markets?

Nani’s latest film The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, has opened strongly at the box office. The film received a big response in the Telugu states and overseas markets on its opening day.

However, the film’s performance in non-Telugu markets has been more moderate. According to early trade reports cited by Gulte, the Hindi version collected over ₹2 crore net, despite limited promotions in the northern states. The Tamil version reportedly earned around ₹1.5 crore gross on the opening day.

The film had comparatively less promotional activity in Hindi and Tamil markets before its release. Despite this, the opening numbers are considered decent for the film in these regions. The popularity of music director Anirudh Ravichander is also said to have helped the Tamil version.

The Paradise has received mixed reactions from critics, with some pointing out issues with the second half and the narrative. Still, the film is continuing its theatrical run with steady interest.

Trade observers will be watching the film’s performance over the first weekend. Its collections during the weekend and weekdays will be important for its overall box office run.

The Paradise features Nani alongside Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.