Hyderabad Ganesh Immersion Traffic Restrictions: Routes and Diversions

Hyderabad traffic police have imposed several restrictions in the city in view of the Ganesh immersion celebrations. With thousands of Ganesh idols expected to be taken toward Hussain Sagar and other immersion points from different parts of the city, authorities have introduced traffic diversions and restrictions to ensure smooth movement and public safety.

The traffic restrictions will remain in force from 6 AM on September 25 until 10 AM on September 26. Police have also made special arrangements along major Ganesh procession routes and key junctions across Hyderabad.

Main Ganesh Procession Routes

The Balapur Ganesh procession is one of the major attractions of the Hyderabad immersion celebrations. The procession will pass through several important areas before reaching the immersion points.

The main procession route is:

Balapur – Chandrayangutta Bridge – Falaknuma – Aliabad – Charminar – Madina Junction – Afzal Gunj – Maharaj Gunj – Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – NTR Marg – PV Narasimha Rao Marg (Necklace Road).

The Khairatabad Bada Ganesh procession will begin at Khairatabad Rajdoot Junction and proceed through Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar Junction and Telangana Talli Junction before reaching NTR Marg near Crane No. 4.

Traffic Advisory for General Vehicles

Ganesh idols arriving from areas including Secunderabad, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, Tarnaka, Tolichowki, Erragadda, Asifnagar and Ramanthapur will join the main procession at designated connecting points.

Police have clarified that roads forming part of the main procession route will primarily be available for vehicles carrying Ganesh idols during the procession. General motorists have been advised to avoid these roads and use alternative routes.

Basheerbagh Junction Crossing

For motorists travelling between the eastern and western parts of Hyderabad, police have permitted a crossing only at Basheerbagh Junction during the restrictions.

Commuters are advised to use alternative routes through the Inner Ring Road, Masab Tank, Punjagutta, Begumpet, Secunderabad and the Outer Ring Road, depending on their destination.

Heavy Vehicles Banned

As part of the immersion traffic arrangements, police have prohibited the entry of heavy commercial vehicles and lorries into the city during the restriction period.

Private district buses have also been instructed to operate through the Outer Ring Road (ORR) until 12 noon on September 26.

Meanwhile, TSRTC buses heading toward MGBS will have to reach the bus station through routes specifically diverted by the traffic police.

Commuters Advised to Plan Ahead

With large crowds and thousands of Ganesh idols expected on the roads, motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the major procession routes. Following the designated diversions can help commuters avoid delays and traffic congestion during the immersion celebrations.