Hyderabad Power Cuts in September: Residents Raise Concerns

esidents in several parts of Hyderabad have been experiencing unplanned power outages lasting up to two hours, even as the city is in the middle of the monsoon season.

People living in different areas under the city's three municipal corporations said electricity interruptions have become a concern in September. Residents reported outages in places such as Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Kondapur, Manikonda, Old City and Attapur.

According to residents, some outages have continued for one to two hours without advance notice. The disruptions have reportedly affected people working from home as well as households trying to carry out their regular activities.

Central Hyderabad Residents Also Report Power Cuts

Complaints have also emerged from several parts of Hyderabad's Central zone. Residents of Kalyan Nagar, SR Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Yousufguda, Mothi Nagar and Erragadda said power interruptions have become frequent.

Some residents said the unexpected outages make it difficult to plan work and other essential activities, particularly when there is no information about the expected duration of the disruption.

Old City Residents Raise Concerns

People in Hyderabad's Old City have also reported similar problems.

Residents said power supply has been interrupted even when there is no rain. Some described the situation as unusual for the current season, pointing out that power cuts are generally expected during heavy rainfall but have also been occurring during otherwise normal conditions.

Power Cut Complaints Flood Social Media

The issue has also sparked complaints on social media platforms. Residents have been posting about the outages and tagging Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and government handles, seeking information and action.

The complaints mainly concern the lack of prior communication and the duration of some interruptions.

TGSPDCL Cites Tree Pruning for Ganesh Procession Routes

TGSPDCL officials have attributed some of the recent disruptions to tree-pruning work being carried out along routes used for Ganesh idol immersion processions.

Officials said branches are being trimmed in certain areas to facilitate the movement of Ganesh processions and that electricity supply may be interrupted temporarily while the work is underway.

However, some consumers have questioned this explanation. Residents pointed out that tree-pruning activities are expected to be limited to selected colonies and roads connected to the procession routes, while power outages have also been reported from other parts of the city.

Residents Seek Better Information on Outages

With Ganesh immersion arrangements underway and complaints continuing from multiple locations, residents have sought clearer communication about scheduled maintenance and temporary shutdowns.

Advance notifications could help households and work-from-home employees plan around interruptions, particularly when outages are expected to continue for an extended period.

For now, residents across several Hyderabad neighbourhoods continue to report power disruptions, while the power distribution company has linked at least some interruptions to ongoing tree-pruning work connected with the Ganesh immersion arrangements.

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