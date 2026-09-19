Newlywed Dies by Suicide 18 Days After Marriage

A 20-year-old BTech student died by suicide at a private college in the Ghatkesar area, police said.

The student, identified as Pallavi, was a native of Thatapalli village in Motakondur mandal of Yadadri district. She was pursuing her third year of BTech at a private college in the Edulabad division.

Pallavi had reportedly married a police constable attached to the Chaitanyapuri police station on August 30. Following her marriage, she returned to college and resumed attending classes from Thursday.

According to Ghatkesar police, she went to college on Friday and remained on the campus after the other students had left. She was later found seriously injured and was taken by college staff to a private hospital in Medipally for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, she died while undergoing treatment, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police are also working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, as the reason for her death has not been established so far.