Rashmika Mandanna Responds to Trolling Over Her Accent

Rashmika Mandanna on Trolling: Rashmika Mandanna has addressed the criticism she often receives over her accent and the way she speaks different languages. The actress said she chooses not to dwell on negative remarks and prefers to concentrate on her films and performances.

According to Rashmika, her main aim as an actor is to be part of good stories and give her best in every project. She also made it clear that she never deliberately tries to disrespect or offend anyone through the way she communicates.

Rashmika Says She Is Not an Expert in Any One Language

Speaking about her language skills, Rashmika admitted that she does not consider herself perfect in any particular language.

She described herself as someone who can speak and understand multiple languages but does not claim to be an expert in one specific language. For the actress, being able to communicate with people and build a connection with audiences is more important than speaking a language perfectly.

Actress Talks About Her Kodava Roots

Rashmika also spoke about her Kodava background and explained that language differences have never stopped her from pursuing opportunities in different film industries.

She said the support and appreciation from audiences encouraged her to explore projects beyond Kannada cinema. This eventually opened doors for her in the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries.

Rashmika Embraces Different Film Industries

Over the years, Rashmika has worked across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, building a presence in multiple industries.

The actress said she does not look at languages as barriers. Instead, she embraces each industry and language she works in, treating every project as a new opportunity to connect with viewers.

For Rashmika, the focus remains on her work, the stories she chooses and the relationship she shares with audiences rather than online criticism.

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