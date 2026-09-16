Rashmika Mandanna as MS Subbulakshmi: All Eyes on Her First Look

Rashmika Mandanna is set to play legendary Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi in an upcoming biopic. The project has already created curiosity, especially about Rashmika’s transformation into the iconic singer.

M.S. Subbulakshmi was known for her elegant traditional appearance, including Kanjeevaram sarees, jewellery and her signature hairstyle decorated with jasmine flowers. The makers are expected to recreate this classic look for the film.

The film’s first look is scheduled to be unveiled today at 5:30 PM during the launch event in Chennai. Costume designer Neeraja Kona is working on Rashmika’s look for the role.

The biopic is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. The film has been officially announced as M.S. – A Legacy on Screen.

Rashmika’s first look is expected to reveal how closely the team has recreated M.S. Subbulakshmi’s iconic appearance and style.