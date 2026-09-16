Modha Rathiri OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Film Online?

Tamil film Modha Rathiri is all set for its OTT release after its theatrical run. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

The movie will begin streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2026. It will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Modha Rathiri is a comedy-drama with mystery elements and is set against a rural backdrop. The film features Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead roles. Bagavathi Perumal, A. Venkatesh, Chetan, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan and Banupriya are also part of the cast.

The film is directed by Raja Karuppasamy, who is making his feature directorial debut. With its OTT release, Modha Rathiri is expected to reach a wider audience across different languages.

Viewers interested in watching the Tamil film can catch it on Netflix from September 18.