Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa Locks Release Date

Rashmika Mandanna is set to have back-to-back theatrical releases with her upcoming films Ranabaali and Mysaa.

The makers of Mysaa have officially announced that the film will release worldwide on November 27, 2026. A new poster featuring Rashmika in an intense avatar was also unveiled along with the release date.

Rashmika in a Powerful Role

In Mysaa, Rashmika will be seen in a completely different role. She plays a Gond tribal woman and rebel, promising a fierce and intense performance.

The film is directed by Rawindra Pulle and marks his directorial debut. Tarak Ponnappa is also part of the cast. The movie is being produced by Anil, Ajay Sayyapureddy and Srikanth Sathi under the UnFormula Films banner, with music by Jakes Bejoy.

Back-to-Back Releases for Rashmika

Rashmika will first appear on the big screen in Ranabaali, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is scheduled to release on October 16, 2026.

Mysaa will follow on November 27, giving Rashmika two theatrical releases within a gap of just 42 days.

With two contrasting films arriving within a short period, Rashmika fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.