Rashmika Mandanna to Play MS Subbulakshmi in Upcoming Biopic?

The much-awaited biopic on legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi is once again making headlines. The film is based on the life and journey of the Bharat Ratna awardee, one of the most respected personalities in Indian classical music.

According to the latest reports, Rashmika Mandanna has been finalized to play the iconic singer. Sai Pallavi was reportedly the first choice for the role but is said to have stepped away due to date issues with her other projects.

There was also speculation that Rukmini Vasanth was being considered for the lead role. However, the latest reports suggest that the makers have now chosen Rashmika for the challenging character.

Rashmika will have the responsibility of portraying MS Subbulakshmi’s personality, elegance and musical legacy on screen. The role is expected to be a major challenge for the actress and could become one of the most important projects in her career.

The film is being produced by Rockline Venkatesh, Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas, with Gowtam Tinnanuri reportedly directing it.

The makers are expected to officially announce the project on September 16, which marks the birth anniversary of MS Subbulakshmi. More details about the film’s title, cast and crew are expected to be revealed at the time of the announcement.