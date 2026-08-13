Cocktail 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

Cocktail 2 is all set for its OTT release, giving audiences an opportunity to watch the romantic drama from the comfort of their homes. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is directed by Homi Adajania.

The film takes the story to the scenic locations of Sicily, where Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, and Diya, played by Rashmika Mandanna, find their relationship taking an unexpected turn after they meet Ally, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. The changing equation between the three characters forms the central part of the story.

A sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail, the film carries forward the franchise with a fresh story, new characters and a different romantic dynamic. The combination of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon has also generated considerable interest among moviegoers.

Cocktail 2 is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix from August 14, 2026. The OTT release is expected to attract viewers who missed the film in theatres as well as fans looking forward to watching the latest romantic entertainer at home.