Anupama’s Ex-Boyfriend’s Behaviour Reminds Her of Aparichithudu

Actress Anupama Parameswaran has reportedly opened up about a difficult past relationship, describing the experience as emotionally challenging and involving what she characterised as narcissistic behaviour.

Without revealing the identity of her former partner, Anupama reportedly compared his behaviour to the lead character in Anniyan (Aparichithudu), who is portrayed as having multiple personalities. She said his behaviour would change significantly, with moments of affection and romance followed by instances of aggression.

According to Anupama, her former partner would sometimes return after such incidents and apologise. The unpredictable nature of the relationship reportedly left her dealing with emotional ups and downs.

She also spoke about how marriage discussions came up very early in the relationship. Anupama reportedly said that her former partner and his family were ready to discuss marriage just three months after they started dating. The early pressure, along with the changing behaviour she described, made the relationship increasingly difficult for her.

Her comments have now attracted considerable attention on social media. The comparison with Anniyan has particularly sparked discussion among fans, given the unusual connection between her description and the popular film character.

Anupama has not publicly named the person she was referring to, and the identity of her former partner has not been confirmed through her comments. As a result, speculation surrounding the matter continues online.