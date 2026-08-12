OTT Releases August 14, Friday: Cocktail 2 and More

The weekend is bringing a fresh set of movies and shows to streaming platforms. On Friday, August 14, 2026, viewers can look forward to new titles across Netflix, ZEE5 and Lionsgate Play.

The lineup includes romantic drama, political thriller, medical drama, family stories and crime entertainment. Here are five titles that could be added to your weekend watchlist.

Cocktail 2 – Netflix

One of the biggest releases this week is Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film follows Kunal and Diya, a couple who have been together for years but are facing pressure to get married. They travel to Sicily hoping to escape the questions surrounding their relationship.

Their plans change when Diya's friend Ally enters the picture. Diya asks Ally to flirt with Kunal to test his loyalty, but the situation becomes complicated when Ally starts developing genuine feelings for him.

Reports have linked the film's OTT debut to Netflix on August 14, although the digital release was previously awaiting formal confirmation from the makers.

Umthetho – Netflix

Netflix's Umthetho takes viewers into a darker world of crime and family conflict.

The story follows Mbali Dlamini, who is stunned to discover that her brother Moses, whom she believed was no longer alive, has become the leader of a violent prison gang.

When another member of her family gets caught up with a dangerous criminal group, Mbali decides to enter her brother's gang as an undercover operative. Her mission is to protect her family while dealing with the risks of infiltrating the criminal network.

Aakhri Sawal – Lionsgate Play

Aakhri Sawal is a political drama built around an intense clash between a student and his mentor.

Namashi Chakraborty plays research scholar Vicky Hegde, whose academic work is rejected by Professor Gopal Nadkarni, played by Sanjay Dutt.

What initially appears to be an academic disagreement gradually becomes a much larger public confrontation. As the arguments become more intense, the two characters are forced to deal with questions surrounding history, ideology and their own motivations.

Don't Say Good Luck – Netflix

For viewers looking for an emotional coming-of-age story, Don't Say Good Luck follows 15-year-old Sophie, a young theatre student who finally gets her opportunity to perform as the lead in a school musical.

Her excitement soon takes a difficult turn when she learns that her mother's cancer has returned.

While preparing for her performances and dealing with everyday teenage pressures, Sophie must also come to terms with the uncertainty facing her family.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata – ZEE5

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut, brings a medical drama based around the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rather than focusing only on the attackers and the broader tragedy, the movie highlights the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Cama & Albless Hospital who worked to protect patients during the crisis.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film features Kangana Ranaut along with Girija Oak and Smita Tambe. The OTT release has been reported as part of this week's streaming lineup.

With five different genres represented, the August 14 OTT lineup gives viewers plenty of options for a weekend binge, from romance and political drama to emotional stories and crime thrillers.

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