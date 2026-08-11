Heartin OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch?

The OTT space is gearing up for another busy week, with several films and web series scheduled to arrive on different streaming platforms. Among the upcoming releases is the Tamil romantic comedy ‘Heartin’, which is now preparing for its digital premiere after its theatrical run.

The film stars Sanath, Madonna Sebastian and Emaaya in the lead roles and revolves around a complicated love triangle.

When and Where to Watch ‘Heartin’ Online

‘Heartin’ was released in Tamil theatres on June 26. The film received a moderate response during its theatrical run.

The movie is now heading to streaming platforms. ‘Heartin’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 14.

For audiences outside India, the film is also expected to be available through Simply South.

The OTT release will give viewers who missed its theatrical run a chance to watch the Tamil romantic comedy from home.

What Is ‘Heartin’ About?

The story follows Shiva, played by Sanath, and his relationships with two women.

During his college days, Shiva falls in love with Sahitya, portrayed by Madonna Sebastian. The two enter into a relationship and continue their romance for some time.

However, Shiva's life takes an unexpected turn when he develops feelings for another woman named Sadhana, played by Emaaya.

The protagonist eventually finds himself romantically involved with both women, setting up the central conflict of the movie.

The film explores what happens when Shiva's two relationships collide and how he deals with the complicated situation.

Who Are the Lead Actors?

Sanath plays Shiva, the central character caught between two relationships. Madonna Sebastian appears as Sahitya, while Emaaya plays Sadhana.

The film combines romance and comedy while building its story around the unusual love triangle.

Heartin OTT Release

After its June theatrical release, ‘Heartin’ is now making its way to the digital space. Indian audiences can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video from August 14, while international viewers can look for it on Simply South.

With its romantic-comedy storyline and three lead characters at the centre of the plot, ‘Heartin’ is among the Tamil titles joining this week's OTT lineup.

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