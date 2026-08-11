Janhvi Kapoor Set for Her Tamil OTT Debut with Kurathi

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly making her OTT debut with a Tamil web series titled Kurathi. The project is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, known for films such as Madras, Kabali and Sarpatta Parambarai.

The series is said to be a Tamil-language project and marks an interesting move for Janhvi Kapoor, who has mainly worked in Hindi and Telugu films so far. Her entry into the Tamil digital space has created curiosity among movie and OTT audiences.

Pa. Ranjith is known for bringing socially relevant themes and strong characters to the screen. With Janhvi joining his upcoming web series, expectations are already building around the project.

Kurathi is expected to introduce Janhvi in a different role and showcase her in a new setting. More details about the storyline, supporting cast, streaming platform and release date are expected to be announced by the makers.

The project could become an important addition to Janhvi Kapoor’s growing career as she continues to explore different languages and platforms.