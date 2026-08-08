Janhvi Kapoor-Sreeleela Multistarrer Sparks Huge Buzz

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and Telugu star Sreeleela are reportedly coming together for an upcoming Hindi romantic thriller. The yet-untitled film will be directed by Umesh Bist and is expected to explore a dark and emotional story.

According to reports, the film revolves around two women who become emotionally drawn to the same man. Their situation gradually develops into obsession, creating a mix of romance, drama and unexpected twists.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sreeleela have reportedly been finalised as the female leads, marking their first collaboration. The makers are currently searching for the male lead, with several young Bollywood actors reportedly being considered for the role.

The project is backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Guneet Monga Kapoor. The makers are planning to begin shooting later this year, with reports indicating a possible November 2026 start.

For Sreeleela, the project is another important step in her Bollywood career. Janhvi, meanwhile, continues to add interesting projects to her lineup. With two popular actresses coming together, the film has already created curiosity among moviegoers.

More details about the title, male lead and other cast members are expected to be announced soon.