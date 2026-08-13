Raaka: Janhvi Kapoor’s Reported Character Sparks Curiosity

Janhvi Kapoor’s reported role in the upcoming Raaka is creating curiosity among moviegoers. The film, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, is one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema.

According to recent reports, Janhvi Kapoor is said to be playing the role of a tribal queen in the film. The character is reportedly expected to have a significant presence in the story and could showcase the actress in a different avatar. However, details about her role have not been fully revealed officially.

Raaka is being mounted on a large scale and is said to blend elements of science fiction, fantasy and action. Along with Allu Arjun, the film features Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna, while several other actors are reportedly part of the project.

Recent reports have also suggested interesting character details for the female leads. Deepika Padukone is reportedly playing a woman fighting for survival, while Rashmika Mandanna is said to portray a guide and protector. Janhvi’s reported tribal queen character adds another intriguing layer to the film’s world.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka is currently in production. With the film bringing together a major star cast and a large-scale storyline, more details about the characters and plot are expected to generate further interest among fans.