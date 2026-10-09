Katrina Kaif Breaks Silence on Postpartum Trolling, Talks About Self-Worth

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has spoken about the importance of self-worth and confidence following online trolling over her post-pregnancy appearance. The actress said people should be careful about allowing social media opinions to influence how they see themselves.

Katrina shared her thoughts during an event in London celebrating the first anniversary of her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, in partnership with Space NK. Although she did not directly address the trolling, her comments came weeks after she faced criticism over her appearance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The actress explained that social media is filled with different opinions, and trying to satisfy everyone can affect a person's ability to make independent decisions. She said that constantly allowing criticism to influence one's choices could make it difficult to move forward in life.

Katrina also highlighted the importance of being one's own biggest supporter. She noted that there are times when people receive appreciation from others, while at other times, they need to encourage themselves.

The actress spoke about accepting oneself through different stages of life. She explained that confidence and how people feel about themselves can change from day to day. Instead of putting pressure on themselves to meet everyone's expectations, people should learn to accept who they are.

Her remarks come after she faced body-shaming comments following her public appearance with husband Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Several social media users commented on her post-pregnancy appearance, sparking discussions about the pressure women face to regain their pre-pregnancy bodies.

Katrina received support from several celebrities and fans who criticised the online trolling. The incident also renewed conversations about body positivity, motherhood and unrealistic beauty standards imposed on women in the entertainment industry.

Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in 2021, and the couple welcomed their son, Vihaan, in November 2025. Through her latest remarks, the actress has highlighted the importance of self-acceptance and not allowing online criticism to determine one's personal worth.