After being postponed multiple times, the makers of Bhogi have finally locked November 27, 2026, as its worldwide theatrical release date. With several films expected to arrive in December and January, the team has chosen this window for the film's release. However, Bhogi is now set to face a box-office clash with Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa.

The film's release was reportedly delayed due to censor-related issues. Sharwanand has also undergone a significant physical transformation for his role, with considerable changes to his appearance and physique.

Featuring Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads, Bhogi is set in the early 1960s in a fictional village along the Telangana-Maharashtra border. The period action drama combines the atmosphere of a bygone era with an engaging family narrative and intense action sequences. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the music for the film.

Shawanand will be seen portraying Ganga, a character set against a rural backdrop of the 1960s. His transformation for the role has generated interesting among moviegoers. as the actor steps into a rugged and intense character. The film marks another collaboration between Sharwanand and director.

On the technical front, Bhogi featuring cinematography by Kishor Kumar Arokia, while Kiran Kumar Manne is handling the production design. Action sequences are choreographed by Dilip Subbarayn, with Bheems Ceriroleo composing the music and background score.

The film ids being planned as a pam-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. With its period setting, rural backdrop and action-driven storyline, Bhogi aims to offer audiences a theatrical experience across multiple language. Its November 27 release will also put it in competition with Rashmika Mandanna's Maysaa, making the two films notable release to watch at the box office.

The film's period setting and action-packed narrative are expected to be among its major attractions, adding to audience curiosity ahead of its theatrical release.