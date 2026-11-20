The trailer of Dqlquer Salmaan's upcoming film Aakasamlo Oka Tara was unveiled on Monday, offering a glimpse into its emotional storyline. The film revolves around a village girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut and a man who steps forward to help her pursue that ambition.

The story centres on Kalpana, portrayed by debutante Satvika Veeravalli, a young woman from a village who aspires to travel beyond the boundaries of her surroundings and become an astronaut.

However, her ambition is met with disbelief and ridicule from those around her, who struggle to take her dream seriously. Undeterred by their reactions, Kalpana remains determined to pursue her goal, with the trailer portraying her ambition as a reflection of her confidence, courage and unwavering belief in herself.

Dulquer Salmaan portrays Krishna, the one person who stands firmly behind Kalpana and believes in her ambition. Rather than simply offering words of encouragement, his character appears determined to help her turn her dream into reality.

The trailer hints at the important role Krishna plays in her journey, supporting her as she faces doubts and challenges while pursuing her ambition of becoming an astronaut.

The trailer also introduce another key character, Rohini, an aerospace engineer portrayed by Shruti Hassan, who is facing a professional setback, Following an unsuccessful mission, she finds herself under considerable pressure and begins looking for a team capable of developing a rocket.

How her search intersects with Kalpana's ambition and Krishna's determination forms a crucial link between the three characters, setting the stage for their stories to come together.

Dulquer Salmaan's Journey in Telugu Cinema

Aakasamlo Oka Tara marks Dulquer Salmaan's fifth Telugu film. He made his Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, in which he portrayed Gemini Ganesan opposite Keerthy Suresh, who played Savitri. He later starred in Hanu Raghavapudi's romantic drama Sita Ramam, playing Lieutenant Ram alongside Mrunal Thakur. Dulquer also made a cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin's science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD.

His most recent Telugu outing was Venky Atluri's Lucky Baskhar, in which he played a bank cashier whose involvement in a financial scheme takes an unexpected turn.

About Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Aakasamlo Oka Tara features Dulquer Salmaan as Krishna and debutante Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana, with Shruti Hassan appearing in a pivotal role. The film also stars Swasika, Murali Sharma and Ruhani Sharma in supporting roles. Directed by Pawan Sadineni, the film has music composer by GV Prakesh Kumar.

The project is backed by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, along with Swapna Cinema, Lightbox Media and Vyjayanthi Movies. Scheduled for release on November 20, the film shares its release date with Dhanush and Mammootty's OM: Chapter 1, setting the stage for a box-office clash between two major South Indian film releases.