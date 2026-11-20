Trivikram is reportedly planning to work on God of War with NTR after completing Adarsha Kutumbam. However, the project is facing delays, and it may take at least another year before the film reaches theatres. Meanwhile, the director is said to be considering another project to take up in the interim.

As part of these developments, reports suggest that Trivikram has met Megastar Chiranjeevi to discuss a possible collaboration. There is also speculation that producer DVV Danayya could bankroll the project, although no official confirmation has been made regarding the proposed film.

However, Trivikram is reportedly exploring another possibility, with Suriya emerging as a potential choice for his next project. According to industry reports, the director has approached the Tamil actor regarding a possible collaboration.

Sithara Entertainments is also said to have paid an advance to Suriya, while the actor has previously expressed interest in working with Trivikram.

At the same time, a possible collaboration with Chiranjeevi remains under discussion. Reports suggest that the Megastar's approval could determine whether the project moves forward with him.

Following Vishwambhara and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi's next project is yet to be officially announced. Trivikram is reportedly among the filmmakers being considered for a possible collaboration.

However, Chiranjeevi is currently focused on completing the shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. A decision on his next project is expected only after the film's shooting is wrapped up.

Meanwhile, Trivikram is said to be exploring available opportunities and discussing possible collaborations with different actors. Whether he teams up with Chiranjeevi or Suriya remains to be seen, but either combination has generated considerable curiosity among film audiences.

For now, neither collaboration has been officially confirmed, leaving fans waiting foe clarity on Tivikram's next directorial venture.