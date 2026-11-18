The film “Irumudi” has emerged as a major success for Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, marking a significant comeback for the actor. Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film revolves around the emotional bond between a father and his daughter.

Released in August last year, the movie reportedly entered the box office race with a break-even target of approximately Rs. 21 crore. However, it went on to surpass expectations, collecting over Rs. 150 crore in share and around Rs. 250 crore in gross collections, emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Most notably, “Irumudi” reportedly created a record in Tollywood's 105-year history by achieving its break-even target within just one and a half days of its release. The film also recorded share collections of over Rs. 1 crore per day for 20 consecutive days across the Telugu states, marking another significant box-office achievement.

Priya Bhavani Shankar played the female lead opposite Ravi Teja, while Nakshatra impressed audiences with her portrayal of his daughter. Along with Ravi Teja, the film's entire cast, particularly Nakshatra, received appreciation for their performances. GV Prakash Kumar's music also emerged as one of the highlights of the film. Songs such as “Mallepula Pallaki,” “Irumudi,” and “Yala Yalo” became popular among listeners and added to the film's appeal.

Before the success of “Irumudi,” Ravi Teja had faced a series of box-office setbacks, with films such as “Eagle,” “Mr. Bachchan,” “Mass Jathara,” and “Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi” failing to make the expected impact at the box office. Similarly, director Shiva Nirvana had not delivered another major commercial success on the scale of “Majili.”

Against this backdrop, the success of “Irumudi” has become particularly significant for both the actor and the director. In several interviews, Shiva Nirvana has reportedly expressed his gratitude to Lord Ayyappa, attributing the film's success to the blessings of Ayyappa Swamy.

Following the film's success, director Shiva Nirvana and producer Ravi Shankar have now taken up Ayyappa Deeksha. The duo reportedly received the initiation at a well-known temple in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Pictures and videos from the occasion are currently circulating on social media, attracting attention from fans and moviegoers.

With "Irumudi" emerging as a major success this year, both the director and producer has expressed their gratitude to Ayyappa Swamy, crediting the film's success to the deity's blessings.

their decision to take up Ayyappa Deeksha has now drawn appreciation from several social media users. Many have commented that their devotion goes beyond simply mentioning God's name during film promotions, as they have also chosen to follow spiritual tradition in their personal lives.

The pictures have sparked discussions online, with fans appreciating the duo's devotion and their decision to observe the religious tradition following the film's success.