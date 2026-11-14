Veteran Telugu Actor Giri Babu Passes Away at 83; Tollywood Mourns His Demise

Veteran Telugu actor Giribabu passed away at the age of 80 due to health-related complications, marking a major loss for the Telugu film industry. The actor, who had been unwell for some time, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Giribabu carved a special place for himself in Tollywood through his versatile performances. From playing lead roles to portraying villains and memorable character roles, he entertained audiences across generations. The news of his demise has left the Telugu film fraternity and his fans in deep sorrow.

Born on June 8, 1946, in Ravinutala village of Prakasam district, Giribabu made his acting debut as a villain in the 1973 film Jagame Maya. He gradually established himself in the Telugu film industry, winning audiences' appreciation through his versatile performances in negative and character roles.

Throughout his illustrious career, Giribabu acted in more than 600 films, leaving a lasting impression on the Telugu film industry. Apart from acting, he also made significant contributions as a producer and director. Known for his distinctive acting style and versatility, he earned a special place in Telugu cinema. His demise marks a significant loss for the film fraternity and audiences who admired his work.

Apart from acting, Giribabu also explored filmmaking through production and direction . He established Jayabheri Art Pictures and produced several films, including Devathalara Deevinchandi, Simha Garjana and Merupu Daadi.

He also directed films such as Ranarangam, Indrajith and Nee Sukhame Ne Koruthunna, showcasing his interest in different aspects of cinema.

Known for his distinctive body language and powerful screen presence, he successful portrayed a wide range of characters, Although he initially gained recognition through villainous roles, he later explored comedy and supporting characters, demonstrating his versatility across different genres. His contribution to Telugu cinema extended beyond acting, making him a familiar and respected figure in the industry.