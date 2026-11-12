‘Idupu Kayitham’ Teaser: Srilatha and Srinivas' Wedding Looks Steal the Spotlight

Tollywood's young and versatile actor Priyadarshi is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming film 'Idupu Kayitham', in which he plays the lead role. The film is being produced under the banners of Bunny Vas Works and Sukumar Writings, bringing together an interesting team for this family entertainer.

Priyadarshi, who initially made his mark in the industry through supporting roles, has gradually established himself as a promising lead actor. His performance in the critically acclaimed film 'Balagam' earned him wider recognition and brought him closer to Telugu audiences. Since then, the actor has been exploring diverse scripts and choosing stories that offer something different.

Directed by Vamsi Reddy Dondapati, 'Idupu Kayitham' has already generated curiosity among moviegoers. The makers recently unveiled the film's official teaser, offering a glimpse into its entertaining narrative and rural backdrop.

The teaser showcases colourful wedding celebrations, family interactions and glimpses of Srilatha and Srinivas, played by Naga Durga and Priyadarshi. Along with its humorous moments, the visuals hint at emotional elements and unexpected developments in the storyline.

Set against a village backdrop, the film appears to blend family drama, comedy and relatable relationships. Priyadarshi's performance, engaging dialogues and the characters' interactions stand out in the teaser, raising expectations among Telugu cinema audiences.

With an interesting premise and a promising cast, 'Idupu Kayitham' is shaping up to be an entertainer to watch out for.

Naga Durga, who rose to popularity through Telangana folk songs, is making her debut as a lead actress in Tollywood with 'Idupu Kayitham'. Her transition from folk to the big screen has become one of the interesting highlights of the film. The promotional posters, songs and other glimpses released by the makers have already generated positive buzz among audiences.

As part of the film's promotional campaign, the makers released the song 'Barat Beat' during the Diwali celebrations. Naga Durga grabbed attention with her energetic performance and impressive mass dance moves in the song. The track has also attracted attention on social media, adding to the film's growing promotional buzz.

Music director Suresh Bobbili is composing the soundtrack for the film, bringing a musical touch to its rural setting and family-oriented storyline. As part of the film's promotional campaign, the makers released the song 'Barat Beat' during the Diwali celebrations. Naga Durga grabbed attention with her energetic performance and impressive mass dance moves in the song.

The track has also attracted attention on social media, adding to the film's growing promotional buzz.