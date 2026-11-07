Suriya Eyes Telugu Market Comeback After Ghajini Success

Tamil star Suriya is once again turning his attention towards the Telugu market, where he enjoys a considerable fan following. Over the years, his films have found a strong connection with Telugu audiences, earning him a special place among movie lovers in the two Telugu states. Now, the actor appears keen to strengthen his presence further and recreate the market he enjoyed during the Ghajini era.

However, Suriya's journey in recent years has not been without challenges. A few of his films failed to generate the expected response at the Telugu box office, which reportedly affected his market. Despite these setbacks, the actor continues to focus on connecting with his Telugu fan base. His recent releases have once again brought attention to his box-office prospects in the region.

Veerabhadrudu reportedly received a positive response from Telugu audiences, while Vishwanath & Sons is said to have performed better in the Telugu market than in Tamil Nadu.

Recent Films Bring Fresh Attention

Interestingly, Suriya's recent projects have once again brought attention to his Telugu market prospects. Veerabhadrudu reportedly received a positive response from Telugu audiences, while Vishwanath & Sons is said to have performed better in the Telugu market compared to Tamil Nadu. His association with Telugu filmmaking could also play an important role in strengthening his reach. Collaborating with directors who understand the tastes and preferences of Telugu audiences may help him connect with a wider section of moviegoers.

Despite his popularity, Suriya's Telugu box-office journey has witnessed a few setbacks over the years. Some of his films failed to generate the expected response, which affected his theatrical market in the region. However, the actor continues to maintain his connection with Telugu fans and is now attracting renewed attention through his recent projects.

With renewed focus on Telugu audiences, Suriya is looking to rebuild and reconnect with fans, His upcoming films will be crucial in determining whether ha can recreate his Ghajini- era popularity.