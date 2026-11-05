Ramayana Review: Ranbir and Yash Impress With Stunning Visuals

The much-awaited mythological film Ramayana Part 1 has finally arrived in theatres on November 5, 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. With a massive budget and a popular star cast, the movie created huge expectations among audiences. But has it lived up to the hype?

The story of Ramayana is familiar to everyone. The first part begins with Ravana performing intense penance to receive a boon from Lord Brahma. It follows his journey to becoming the ruler of Lanka and later introduces the birth of Lord Rama. The story covers Rama's childhood, his marriage to Sita, their exile and Ravana's abduction of Sita. The battle between Rama and Ravana will be shown in the second part.

The biggest strength of the movie is its visuals and grand presentation. Director Nitesh Tiwari has presented the familiar epic with impressive visual effects and large-scale action sequences. The battle between Jatayu and Ravana, Sita's abduction and Rama's fights with demons are among the highlights. The entry of Lord Rama is also well designed.

However, the film has a few drawbacks. With a runtime of nearly three hours, some scenes feel lengthy and slow. Certain portions could have been presented in a more engaging manner. The Telugu dubbing for Ranbir Kapoor's character also does not feel completely convincing.

Ranbir Kapoor performs well as Lord Rama, while Yash makes a strong impact as Ravana and gets significant screen time. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, while Rakul Preet Singh appears as Shurpanakha. Sunny Deol, Kajal, Shobhana, Ravi Dubey and Lara Dutta are also part of the cast.

Technically, the film is impressive. The cinematography and visual effects are major highlights. Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman have composed the music. While the background score supports the film's grand atmosphere, the songs do not leave a strong impression.

Overall, Ramayana Part 1 offers a grand visual experience with impressive performances and action sequences. However, its lengthy runtime and slow narration may test the patience of some viewers. The film ends by setting up the events of the second part, which will feature the much-awaited battle between Rama and Ravana.